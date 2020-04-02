Galco FasTrax PAC Elite Waistpack

As much as we’d like, gunleather and gym shorts just don’t go together — for numerous reasons. There are simply times when wearing a heavily stitched leather gun belt with our favorite holster isn’t practical, but we still need to conceal a sidearm on our waist.

Enter the fanny pack. Yes, those blinding neon and animal-print waistpacks with the zippers and buckle in the back. Remember those? First seen in the 1980s before becoming a popular fashion trend in the ’90s, fanny packs have since fallen out of style despite a few attempts in recent years.

That is, until Galco introduced the new FasTrax PAC Elite.