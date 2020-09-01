Blue Guns

It’s surprising how much handgun training you can do at home. You can practice your draw and safe holstering. You can go through handgun retention drills, takeaway drills and all sorts of other things.

BlueGuns offers safe replicas matching many popular handgun designs easily distinguished as practice units by their solid blue color. They’re inoperable and used by police academies and agencies across the country. Simply select the model matching your handgun of choice and use them with holsters, lights and other accessories providing realistic training opportunities using your existing gear.

Their selection is huge. You can even get flashlights, knives and other common items. I’ve trained with these items for years and can attest to their accuracy in detail and their ruggedness. I’ve seen them tossed across concrete floors, thrown at brick walls and endure hundreds (if not thousands) of disarming and retention drills, with no ill effects. It’s no wonder why so many police departments and academies count on them. You should too.

www.blueguns.com

I encourage you to seek out the best products available to feed your own preparedness (or OCD) tendencies. It’s usually better to buy quality first rather than paying for cheaper alternatives then later moving to the best. Think about the roles you’ll find yourself in and how a piece of gear fits into your needs rather than just succumbing to the latest new item on the market. Once you’ve figured out your roles, you can then prioritize items in order of their essential functions within those roles.

It’s usually not the guy with the most equipment that wins but the one who is selective in what he buys but trains with the stuff he has. Training is more important than equipment. Bruce Lee said it best in one of my favorite quotes, “I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.”

