Legal Smarts

Another consideration for your personal safety is having a great understanding of the laws of self-defense. As a former police officer, jail would be unsafe for me. It would be plenty unsafe for you too, not to mention disruptive to your life plan.

Sure, we all received basic legal lessons in our concealed carry courses, but is this enough? I recently put together an updated CWP lesson plan and decided to do a little research to refresh myself. Two books I came across go into the topic in fascinating detail.

The first is titled Deadly Force — Understanding Your Right to Self Defense written by Massad Ayoob ($21.99). He covers techniques, mindset and other relevant topics but also the legal implications involved with shootings. His knowledge is top notch and he shares actual case studies as evidence for his suggestions.