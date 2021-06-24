It wasn’t that long ago changing sights required the services of a gunsmith. If you were lucky, it was a replacement job. If not, it was time to break out the files, milling tools and re-bluing kit.

Fortunately, we’re in the glory days of sights and optics now because we have a plethora of custom sight and handgun optics from which to choose. Better yet, a very large percentage of them are user-installable with a bit of patience and know-how. This is all great news, because we each have our own preferences on the type of sighting system that works best. Young eyes, old eyes, colorblind eyes and a host of other unique physiology differences create the need for customizing the sighting system on our handgun. And that doesn’t even consider factors related to our intended use. Plinking? Hunting? Concealed Carry? Home defense? Competition? You get the idea.

Here are some options worthy of consideration for your next handgun upgrade.