Great Gear You Should Know About

You can never, and I mean never have enough 1911 magazines. Lynn Thompson, the mastermind behind Cold Steel, Inc. knows this! He’s done us a huge favor by designing a quality stainless steel constructed magazine, at an affordable price.

The majority of malfunctions in semi-auto pistols are traced to inferior magazines. Never Unarmed combats this malady with their all-stainless-steel design, assuring reliable feeding with modern styled springs and followers. The body is virtually immune to moisture and sweat, so there’s no worries about rust or corrosion hanging up the follower. The base pads provide protection from slamming into concrete surfaces during tactical reloads.

The eight-round magazines reliably fed every type of ammunition I shot through them, including large hollow-point bullets, Black Hills HoneyBadger, and semi-wadcutter cast handloads. Watching several shooters testing the magazines in their own 1911’s, not one malfunction occurred after several hundred rounds.

At just $17.95 a magazine, or half the price for comparable magazines, you can afford to buy all the 1911 magazines you want. Future chamberings include 9mm and 10mm magazines, as well as GLOCK-style magazines.

Do yourself a favor try out Never Unarmed’s magazines. Visit NeverUnarmed.com to learn more.