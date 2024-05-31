Grin And Bear It

Let’s see if we’ve got this straight. After months of consideration, which followed months of meetings and collecting public comment, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and National Park Service reached what many believe was a pre-determined decision to “reintroduce” grizzly bears to the North Cascades of Washington State.

A lot of folks, primarily residents of the region, along with Evergreen State big game hunters, ranchers and others, have adamantly opposed the idea. Proponents largely don’t live in the area but tend to believe the ecosystem needs another apex predator, probably just so they can tell the relatives back east they live in “grizzly country.” The NPS revealed more than 12,000 comments were received as part of this process.

So, I did a little unscientific research via social media about this announcement, which came about one month ago. One inquiry to a contact very close to the situation, and who will remain anonymous, confirmed the NPS and FWS can legally do this, even if local residents think it sucks, which they do almost unanimously.

Two people simply remarked, “.45-70,” while others mentioned the .44 Magnum, 10mm, and even the .45 ACP, and one guy plans to dust off his .500 S&W Magnum if heading into the region. Pretty easy to see how they think this will turn out. The plan calls for a slow release of “three to seven grizzly bears per year for a period of five to 10 years to establish an initial population of 25 bears” from the Rockies or British Columbia interior.

This looks more like a political move to appease a certain voting bloc rather than a scientific and practical one. The concern among hunters is that they may eventually be booted out of the management scheme because they equate to competition for existing mule deer herds and other big game species, which are prey to grizzlies. It’s an election year, and the administration wants its faithful to vote, so they’re being tossed an incentive. “Save the Bears!”

Ranchers and hunters (gun owners) generally vote for conservatives, while bear advocates typically go in the other direction politically. To change the philosophy at the agencies, the leadership needs to change. The opportunity for such a change is coming in November.