Grizzly Cartridge Goes Cowboy

Yahoo! Strap on your spurs, adjust your ten-gallon hat and grab your favorite thumb-buster, hog leg or horse pistol and head into town to give a sixgun salute to Grizzly Cartridge Company.

Founded in 2003, Mike Rintoul had the idea to produce a product in which every aspect of its engineering, manufacturing and marketing would undergo his personal inspection, ensuring Grizzly Cartridge would maintain the highest level of quality assurance and customer satisfaction. Today, the company is well known for their powerful, precision-loaded ammunition in dozens of handgun and rifle calibers for hunting, long range and target shooting.

So, why the celebration? Grizzly Cartridge has a new Cowboy Action load for those partaking in the classic sport of Cowboy Action Shooting (CAS) — you know, those events geared toward shooting like a cowboy in Wild West.