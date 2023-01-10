Guidelines To Save Your Life

3. Use Defensible Language.

There are two defensible language rules one must learn: cause and effect, and effective verbal commands.

If there are witnesses to your defensive activity, it is important your language convinces them you are “in the right.” Your purpose is to affect the psychology of the moment. Obviously, if you are not in the right, do not even attempt to use a firearm.

Before, and while something is happening, repeat, “Call the police!” in the presence of witnesses. Say it as many times as you can before and after a critical incident without it sounding like mental instability. Your witnesses need to “perceive” you are willing to deal with the justice system, and therefore must be “in the right.” You want your witnesses to say, “Yes, he was telling us to call the police while he was pointing the gun at

that guy.”

I have been dispatched to incidents where the suspect has heard someone say, “Call the police,” and reported this to the police. This has proven to be very enlightening when the dust settles.

The same applies to dialing 911, if you are in a position to make the call. Whoever calls first is often perceived as the “good guy” — sometimes even to responding officers.

Practice this line: “I wish to remain silent and contact my attorney.” Do not make a statement, or even a tacit gesture, regardless of how minor this statement might seem to you. Even if you are an attorney, tell those on scene you wish to contact your attorney. Exercise caution volunteering anything.

You have specific rights. Exercise your right to remain silent, and demand to speak to your attorney. If you are taken into custody, go along with the program and let the dust settle.

Cause-and-effect language is simple. Communicate to the person if they continue their current course you will be forced to shoot. Use “Don’t make me shoot you” or “Don’t, or I’ll shoot.” Post incident, your explanation, moderated by your attorney, has to be something like, “I told him he was forcing me to shoot him. I said, ‘Drop it, or I’ll shoot.’”

If you notice, I started the statements with a hard “D” sound, rather than saying “Stop or I’ll shoot” or something similar. Use a “G” or a “D” sound for verbal commands rather than an “S” or an “F” sound, like “Stop!” or “Freeze!” In the psychology of the moment, verbal commands using the stoppage or quick release of air get the attention better.