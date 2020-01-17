Korth/Nighthawk Custom NXR

"Korth's new .44 Magnum NXR revolver is something I'm really anxious to see in the flesh. Talk about over the top! We have a test gun coming but it won't be here until after SHOT, so the next best thing is to stop by to visit the Nighthawk Custom gang and lay hands on one in-person. At an MSSRP of $5,299, we're betting it delivers the goods it promises. Watch for a review in Handgunner soon, and accompanying video to see it in action!"



— Roy Huntington, Editor, American Handgunner



For more info: www.nighthawkcustom.com