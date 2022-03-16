Handgun Hunting: Three Steps to Proper Setup

Let There Be Sight

Now that we’ve got the trigger pull ideally modified and grips fitting flawlessly in our paws, we can move on to the next step. As a card-carrying member of Medicare, I do not hunt with iron sights so all of my hunting handguns wear optics of some description. Often, I hear shooters complaining about scope problems. It can be downright frustrating! I don’t like problems any better than the next guy so I’m going to do everything in my power to avoid catastrophes.

Going out of my way to avoid any pitfalls, I place careful consideration on mounting optics. I want to make darn certain the mount and rings hold the scope securely in place regardless of how much recoil is generated. For many years now I have relied on Weigand Design and Machine mounts and rings. The company provides options for most popular hunting handguns. I’ve installed Weigand mounts and rings on .460 S&W Mags shooting heavy loads without a problem.

Another set of mounts and rings having securely held optics in place include Warne. These products have never failed in shooting a multitude of handguns. They offer a wide selection of both mounts and rings for popular guns.

Freedom Arms offers the Lovell mount and rings for their handguns. This system holds scopes in place even under .454 Casull recoil. They also offer the T’SOB base mount, which is bomb-proof.

By tuning your trigger, modifying grips to fit your hands precisely and utilizing premium mounts and rings, your performance and shooting pleasure will be enriched. And you’re less likely to have heartburn down the road. It’s three steps in the right direction.

