Handgun Hunting: Who Needs a Hashmark — And Why?

Compensating reticles on scopes are nothing new. It’s not uncommon to find optics companies referring to them in a variety of ways. For example, Leupold offers their Boone & Crockett reticle, Burris goes by Ballistic-Plex and Crimson Trace has the Custom BDC Pro, while others define their system in different terms. However you slice it, hashmarks provide hunters with a means of holdover for shooting at extended range.

If your hunting conditions do not allow for extended-range shooting, you probably don’t need any holdover reticle system. If I’m hunting in the woods with a .44 Magnum revolver and my farthest possible shot is inside a football field, I really don’t need holdover reticles. However, there are a lot of possibilities in the hunting world where extended shots with both revolvers and single-shot handguns are aided by hashmarks.

For example, varmint hunters, who often encounter long-range shooting opportunities, will welcome hashmarks for precise shot placement. For you antelope hunters enjoying the wide-open spaces of the west and often find yourself shooting beyond 100 yards, the holdover reticle system may very well help fill the freezer and punch your tag.

Unfortunately, there are not a lot of options available in long eye-relief handgun scopes. Granted, many who hunt with single-shot handguns chambered in bottle-neck cartridges often mount a rifle scope simply because these optics provide a wide variety of features compared to handgun scopes. Some hunters like to dial for distance. This is an option, but like everything else in life, it may not work well in all situations. I have witnessed hunters spend excessive time looking at their drop charts and then fooling around with the turrets in order to get everything just right. In the meantime, the game disappears along with their shooting opportunity.