Make Speedloader Use Challenging

I train with speedloaders using wadcutters. They’re hard to align into the cylinder. I have to train my brain to achieve a good “feel” for speedloader practice. While I’m not Miculek fast, I am confident I can win a gunfight, even if the gunfight includes re-stoking my wheelgun.

I use an MP Molds 8-cavity, 148-grain wadcutter mold for my load. I use Eastman powder coat paint and often mix colors. Yeah, I like colorful bullets and punching clean holes.

I have found Accurate No. 5 works for my 148-grain wadcutter loads. I load right off the Western Powders Handloading Guide Edition 8.0, which recommends 3.7 grains. I have used a similar load for about 40 years.

I don’t load my wadcutters all the way flush to the case because I prefer crimping on a bullet rather than over a bullet. It’s not significantly different, but it is a variation of the load. Handloaders who vary the size of the burning chamber in a cartridge have the responsibility to ensure they are doing this safely.

Accurate No. 5 burns cleaner as it approaches moderate loads, rather than light ones like I’m using. These are mild loads, averaging 674 fps. This gives me a moderate amount of residue.

Why, then, would I use Accurate #5 for this load? Simple. When I stood back at 7 yards with my K6S and fired headshots on the target, 25 of them were touching. Across the screens of my chronograph, the standard deviation is 8.39. They are accurate, reliable and easy to shoot.