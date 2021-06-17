Happy Trails Raffle

Besides believing in the safe shooting and handling of firearms, every gun owner I know has a soft spot for children in his heart. We all want them happy and safe. Here’s a wonderful way of helping both by supporting a wonderful Foundation. By doing so, you’ll also be provided the chance of winning a couple of spectacular guns in the process. But I know helping abused kids is your main concern for doing so.

The Happy Trails Children’s Foundation (HTCF) is associated with Roy Rogers and Dale Evans and the positive, wholesome family values they exhibited, along with American patriotic traditions they exemplified. The HTCF is the only known children’s charity in the country today actively supporting the shooting sports, Second Amendment Rights and responsible gun ownership.