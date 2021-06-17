Happy Trails Raffle
Besides believing in the safe shooting and handling of firearms, every gun owner I know has a soft spot for children in his heart. We all want them happy and safe. Here’s a wonderful way of helping both by supporting a wonderful Foundation. By doing so, you’ll also be provided the chance of winning a couple of spectacular guns in the process. But I know helping abused kids is your main concern for doing so.
The Happy Trails Children’s Foundation (HTCF) is associated with Roy Rogers and Dale Evans and the positive, wholesome family values they exhibited, along with American patriotic traditions they exemplified. The HTCF is the only known children’s charity in the country today actively supporting the shooting sports, Second Amendment Rights and responsible gun ownership.
2nd Amendment Partnership
In turn, a wonderful partnership was bonded between the foundation and shooters, collectors, organized shooting sports, the media and firearms industry with generous contributions. The HTCF is proud of this unique partnership and your contributions are vital for its day-to-day existence.
Raffle
The raffle firearms are a tribute to Richard Boone. They are a superb Colt Single-action Army revolver in .45 Colt caliber, with a 7 1/2″ barrel. The gun has the traditional, gorgeous Colt blue, with color-case hardened frame and is engraved by Master Engraver Conrad Anderson of Mesa, AZ.
This gun is without doubt, one of the most spectacular in the 24-year history of the Silver Screen Legend series of unique Colt firearms. Included is an authentic Buscadero style holster and cartridge belt, identical to Boone’s in Have Gun — Will Travel, complete with sterling silver chess knight on the holster.
The metal-lined, fast-draw holster and belt rig is from the shop of Alfonso of Hollywood. A big thanks to Omar Pineda!
Lever Gun, Too!
Also included is a rare Richard Boone commemorative Winchester Model 94 .30-30 lever-action rifle from America Remembers. Both guns are real and subject to all Federal and State firearm regulations. This is a magnificent set of guns and holster rig anyone would be proud to own. Richard Boone would have traded his Rolls Royce (given to him by John Wayne for appearing in The Alamo) for a set of guns this nice.
All this, for a $10 raffle ticket. Of course, the more you buy, the better your chances of winning these spectacular pieces.
Boone Background
The HTCF is very excited and pleased to dedicate the Silver Screen Legend XXIV to Richard Boone. He was a distinguished patriot, actor and star of Have Gun — Will Travel! The series ran from 1957 to 1963. Boone earned two Emmy nominations for the show in 1959 and 1960. He was a highly respected actor, starring in over 50 films. Boone is a bona fide direct descendant of Squire Boone, brother of Daniel Boone.
Boone also served in the Navy in 1941, assigned to three ships in the Pacific theatre, seeing combat as an aviation ordnance man, aircrewman and tail gunner on Grumman Avenger torpedo bombers.
Details
Make your donation today and order tickets for this beautiful and unique museum quality one-of-a-kind cowboy collectible anyone would be proud to own! Tickets are $10 each or 11 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held Saturday evening, December 11, 2021. You do not need to be present to win! The winner will be notified by phone.
The total proceeds of this drawing benefit the Happy Trails Children’s Foundation for abused children. The Happy Trails Children’s Foundation is a charitable non-profit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. All donations are fully tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. In accordance with postal regulations, no consideration is necessary to participate in this drawing.
There are three easy ways to purchase tickets. You may order tickets by calling our toll-free order line (855) 788-4440 and speak to a live person; by mail, Happy Trails Children’s Foundation, SSL XXIV, 10755 Apple Valley Road, Apple Valley, CA 92308 or you may make a donation online at HappyTrails.org. Discover, MasterCard and VISA are accepted.