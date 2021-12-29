Hard Times Hollowpoints

Make Your Own

However, if you want a bullet design they don’t offer, or have an old gun that needs hollowbase bullets, a lathe is the way to go. I’m sure others do better, but my own reject rate of misshapen hollowpoints and hollowbase bullets is so high I’m pretty much better off just casting conventional nose shapes and using the lathe to make my hollowpoints. Hollowbase bullets are created by using the proper size ball-end milling bit. If you’re going to work on FMJ-BT bullets like the M193, you’ll need a cutoff tool to cut the tips off so you can drill them.

Life is much easier if you also upgrade to Adjustable Zero handwheels. Chuck up your bullet and center drill. Lathe off, slide the tailstock up until the drill bit just touches the bullet. Zero the handwheel. Turn the lathe on and feed the drill bit however deeply you want. Back out the drill bit, turn the lathe off, back off the tailstock, replace the bullet and start over. The Adjustable Zero handwheel enables you to get repeatable results without going nuts trying to remember where you started and how many graduations on the wheel to feed the drill bit. Just start from zero and count the same number of graduations each time. Write down how many tics you turned the wheel so you can remember when you return from that interruption you can’t simply ignore.

Cutting lube is always recommended for drilling and milling. Copper-jacketed bullets are soft enough that good ol’ all-purpose household light machine oil works just fine.

Straight-sided rimless cartridges are a piece of cake to chuck up. I have yet to figure out a way to hold rimmed or tapered cases securely and straight.

Sherline miniature tools are an especially good bargain in 2021. Since 2003, their prices have gone up a little less than 7%. A simple online inflation calculator shows prices on everything in general have gone up nearly 46%. A bargain indeed! Quit stalling and buy one. Now. And make yourself better prepared for the next ammo drought.

For more info: Sherline.com, MicroMark.com, HollowPointMold.com, MP-Molds.com, NOEBulletMolds.com, ExcelBlades.com, ICSCuttingTools.com, Brownells.com