Hate To Wait? Then Pay The Price

Flashback

Luckily, it was daytime, and I wasn’t asked to hold the flashlight. This is the first job many of us endured, as our fathers swore at everything going wrong while trying to fix something, mainly because of their own frustration. With those memories flashing before me, I chuckled.

Thankfully, the owner was competent, diagnosing the problem in 30 seconds. The capacitor needed to be swapped out, and he happened to have a replacement on his truck.

He hooked it up took less than a minute. We tested the unit, and it started blowing wonderfully cool air again. It was fixed. I was happy. Then came the invoice. I won’t mention how much it was, but it wasn’t cheap. It didn’t matter, as another night of facing the ravages of prickly heat, sweat, sticky bed sheets and misery would be no more. I was happy writing the check. While doing so, I was reminded of another story …