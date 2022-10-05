Online Exclusive: PROJECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Heavy-Duty Ruger Revolver Sights From D&L Sports

Written By Handgunner Staff
Each year, there are thousands of human-bear encounters. If you live in bear country or are planning to spend time in the woods this fall hunting season, the last thing you want to do is be ill-equipped should you find yourself part of that statistic.

D&L Sports has the developed the perfect solution for those who prefer to carry a Ruger revolver on their outdoor adventures. Machined from steel bar for ultra durability, D&L Sports’ heavy-duty Ruger revolver sights are a direct replacement for sharp and frail adjustable sights. They’re also capable of accepting night inserts to make the ultimate bear country camp revolver.

For more information, visit DLSports.com.

