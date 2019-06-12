Heizer’s PK045

It may seem impossible, but here it is. A semi-auto in .45 ACP about the same size as a 9mm compact. The design is brilliant, and the materials and workmanship outstanding. The felt-recoil is not as bad as you might think, either. And, the suggested-retail price is about a hundred dollars less than a thousand.



It’s the Heizer PK045. Here at the start, I want to give credit to the design team: Charles Heizer, Tom Heizer and Hedy Heizer-Gahn. Here’s an illustration of their fine attention to small details: In all auto-pistols, when the slide locks open after the last shot, the engagement of the slide latch with its notch in the slide is rather violent.



The slide latch is tempered to a greater degree of hardness than the slide. This has to be, or the slide might break during recoil. So, at the engagement point, the designers of the PK045 set into the slide a small block of hardened steel, solving the problem forever. Thus, hard slide latch meets hardened slide notch.



Smart designers also look to the past. Did anyone ever do this, and did it work? Heizer went all the way back to 1907 and Nicolas Pieper of Belgium. His Bayard pistol, a very small .380 Auto, positioned the recoil spring above the barrel, an unusual arrangement, but this had two good points.



It put the barrel, and the bore axis, closer to the hand. And, it allows the recoil spring to run the full length of the top. This avoided the necessity of using a short and strong spring, making slide retraction difficult. The PK045 has both of these advantages.



Another design feature also affects the felt-recoil. At the upper rear of the grip-frame, there’s a deep incurve, its depth slightly more than one inch. This sets the whole rear of the top out, onto the hand. Along with the other factors mentioned, this modifies the felt-recoil. What you get is a strong “push” along with what I would call a “bounce” — the whole thing goes upward.