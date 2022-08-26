Dead End?

This got me thinking. With roughly two-thirds of my sand in the lower half of the hourglass of life, it’s only natural to think about death. Hell, none of us are getting out of here alive, right? This point is really driven home when you see friends and relatives going to the “happy hunting ground” all too fast.

When thinking of my own destiny, I don’t want people slobbering and blubbering over my well-worn husk. I want them laughing when thinking of me. If people can laugh and smile when thinking about you, you had a pretty darn good life.

Cremation … The Perfect Filler?

I remember years ago reading about a company in Alabama that offered a unique service. They get an “A” for effort and originality for their company name, Holy Smokes. The basis of their business is taking your cremated remains and loading them in shotgun, rifle, or handgun shells. No kidding. Their selling point is “take your buddy out for one last hunt.” How cool is that, in a slightly morbid way? But the more I think about, the more appealing it seems me. Although never much of a shotgunner, I think it would be funny to have a few “special” shotgun shells loaded. But there’s a catch.

They say when you’re cremated, everything is burnt to ash, except your teeth. Here’s where the shotgun shells come in. I’d want my teeth to be used as projectiles in a couple of the shotgun shells. It would give new meaning to taking a bite out of crime for any near-do-well breaking into my wife’s home. My pearly whites would certainly pattern into a big grin penetrating a surly home invader. Plus, I have some nice big molars.