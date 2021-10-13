Defensive Use

My views have changed on how much spare ammo to carry along with a personal defense handgun. For decades my practice and advice was to carry one spare reload. From intensive reading (and limited personal experience), in the majority of defensive scenarios simply producing the firearm was sufficient to make the threat either surrender or leave. In the few situations in which it was necessary to fire, one to three rounds generally settled matters.

My concern was not so much running out of ammo but for clearing a possible malfunction. With a tested and maintained handgun and quality ammunition, malfunctions are rare. Should one occur I think a “broad spectrum” solution is best. Under attack and under fire is not the time to be analyzing the problem and selecting the appropriate measure. We need a solution to positively get the gun up and running regardless of whether the issue is a dud round, failure to feed, stovepipe or whatever. Dump the mag, rack the slide rapidly three times to clear any obstructions, load a fresh mag and rack the slide to chamber a cartridge.

Maybe I’ve just been watching too much news, but over the last year or so I get the distinct impression much of the nation and of the world has gone completely crazy. Shortages of about everything, inflation, selective law enforcement, mob violence, home invasions, race hatred, skyrocketing violent crime rates, and this is by no means all.

There seems to be a real possibility of one day facing mob violence, no matter how much you try to avoid it. More rounds on tap are looking less like paranoia and more like common sense. High cap 9mm pistols are popular these days with good reason. I can carry a GLOCK 19 with 16 rounds in the gun and two 17-round spare magazines for a total of 50 rounds.

No, I’m not thinking in terms of pitched gun battles and fighting off a mob. I’m thinking of enough ammo to keep the mob at bay while I escape, or at least get to my rifle.

