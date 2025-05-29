How Old is Too Old?

The Big Dig

On my latest excavation, I concentrated on my loading bench and the peripheral area. Discoveries from past clean-up attempts were unearthed. Several heavy cardboard boxes, the kind smokeless powder and primers are delivered in, were found under layers of debris. Ironically, these boxes were the result of previous clean-ups, and a “deep dive” was necessary to remind me of what lay lurking in the cardboard tombs.

Most were for vintage smokeless powders and primers. Some powder cans were heavily rusted from living in damp environments from past owners. Old price tags having ridiculous figures on them were a clue to their vintage.

Primers were mostly in the form of single packs of 100. I liked the efficiency of the old packs. Rather than having individual compartments for each primer, much like today’s bubble-wrapped kids with helicopter parents, these old primer packs have ten rows with just enough room to place ten primers lying on their side like tiny wheels.

It reminded me of riding in the bed of our coach’s pick-up truck for ball games when I was a kid. Hell, the coach transported the whole team this way without injury to any of us. It was easy transport and fun as we sang on the way to the game.