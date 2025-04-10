Val Kilmer recently died at the young age of 65. Unfortunately, I wasn’t really a fan of his until it was too late. I first took notice of him when he portrayed Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, Tom Cruise’s nemesis in Top Gun. Kilmer was just three years older than me, and I believe Cruise is the same age, or thereabouts, so I could relate to their age mindset at the time of the movie.

Obviously, I’m no fighter pilot, but I had friends that were. Just about all fighter pilots are spilling over with confidence. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t be effective in doing their job. They come across as cocky and arrogant, which is not uncommon for most people who are at the top of their game in complex fields, such as surgeons, professional athletes, and yes, fighter pilots.

Old timers know the plot of the movie, so we won’t go there. But the main thing to take away for this purpose is the feelings we all had at that age. In our early 20s, we’re brimming full of testosterone, giving us a sense of invincibility. It’s why young men enlist in the military or become cops. They seek action and excitement and never think they’ll get hurt or killed. That’s how it was for me. Plus, at that age, who doesn’t love supersonic fighter jets and aerial combat with electronic “lock-on” with missiles?

The famous line, “I feel the need, the need for speed,” was applicable to all of us back then. While Cruise was the renegade stallion, “Iceman,” though cocky, was more disciplined and under control. While everyone rooted for “Maverick,” you had to respect Kilmer’s character for having disciplined control.

I’ve watched Top Gun too many times to admit. I always stop and watch it whenever I come across it while channel surfing. It reminds me of the good old days of being young, carefree and invincible.