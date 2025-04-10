The Varied Roles Of Val Kilmer
And Why We Loved Him
Val Kilmer recently died at the young age of 65. Unfortunately, I wasn’t really a fan of his until it was too late. I first took notice of him when he portrayed Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, Tom Cruise’s nemesis in Top Gun. Kilmer was just three years older than me, and I believe Cruise is the same age, or thereabouts, so I could relate to their age mindset at the time of the movie.
Obviously, I’m no fighter pilot, but I had friends that were. Just about all fighter pilots are spilling over with confidence. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t be effective in doing their job. They come across as cocky and arrogant, which is not uncommon for most people who are at the top of their game in complex fields, such as surgeons, professional athletes, and yes, fighter pilots.
Old timers know the plot of the movie, so we won’t go there. But the main thing to take away for this purpose is the feelings we all had at that age. In our early 20s, we’re brimming full of testosterone, giving us a sense of invincibility. It’s why young men enlist in the military or become cops. They seek action and excitement and never think they’ll get hurt or killed. That’s how it was for me. Plus, at that age, who doesn’t love supersonic fighter jets and aerial combat with electronic “lock-on” with missiles?
The famous line, “I feel the need, the need for speed,” was applicable to all of us back then. While Cruise was the renegade stallion, “Iceman,” though cocky, was more disciplined and under control. While everyone rooted for “Maverick,” you had to respect Kilmer’s character for having disciplined control.
I’ve watched Top Gun too many times to admit. I always stop and watch it whenever I come across it while channel surfing. It reminds me of the good old days of being young, carefree and invincible.
Tombstone
Fast forward to 1993. Kilmer portrayed famed fast-draw gunman Doc Holliday in Tombstone, perhaps what would become his most famous role. Kilmer stole the show, as they say, as he delivered his lines with perfection in a slow, witty drawl. As a matter of fact, when I first heard of Kilmer’s death, this was the movie I felt I needed to watch; he was so good in it.
Kilmer lost over 30 pounds for the role of the dying Holliday, practicing a proper “southern aristocrat accent” that the real Holliday spoke. Fun fact: The real Doc Holiday was a cousin, several generations removed, of Margaret Mitchell — author of “Gone With the Wind.” Between a slew of witty responses, fast gun handling and being Wyatt Earp’s loyal friend, you couldn’t help loving the character he portrayed. Here are a few top quotes by Kilmer in the movie:
• “I’m your huckleberry.”
• “You’re no daisy at all.”
• “My hypocrisy goes only so far.”
• “Why Johnny Ringo, you look like somebody walked over your grave.”
• “It would appear that the strain was more than he could bear.”
• “I’ve yet now begun to defile myself.”
When most people I know think of Tombstone, they all mention Kilmer’s portrayal of Holliday and say he was the best Doc Holliday, period, in any movie.
Ghost and the Darkness
A few years later, Kilmer portrayed Lt. Col. John Henry Patterson in The Ghost and the Darkness. Patterson was summoned to oversee the construction of the Uganda-Mombasa Railway in Kenya in 1898. Progress of the railroad was slowed by the attack of workers by two hungry lions who attacked the men at night. Between 35 and 135 men disappeared in just a few months’ time.
Patterson is a dedicated hunter and takes on the task of hunting the two renegade lions. The movie is based on Patterson’s book, “The Man-eaters of Tsavo,” detailing his experiences and eventual taking of the two lions.
The beautiful scenery, animals, vintage rifles and excitement will keep you glued to your seat. It’s one of my favorite movies, and another I had to rewatch after hearing of Kilmer’s death.
Top Gun: Maverick
The latest movie starring Kilmer came out in 2022. In my opinion, Top Gun: Maverick was an excellent sequel. Maverick is a test pilot and still manages to keep himself at odds with his superiors. However, his nemesis, “Iceman,” is now a four-star admiral and commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet. He has a soft spot for Maverick and shows it by continuously bailing him out of problems he runs into.
Cruise and Kilmer became close friends in real life after Top Gun. In fact, Cruise wanted Kilmer in the sequel and made special accommodations for him and his needs while battling throat cancer. Like the original, I’ve watched this movie more times than I care to admit.
RIP Iceman
After hearing of Val Kilmer’s death, I started thinking of him and the roles he played over the years. These are my favorites. Being a fellow boomer, it hits close to home. Thanks for the memories, Iceman, Doc and Lt. Col. Patterson. You’ll be terribly missed, but your life and memories will live on through your work, so you’ll never be forgotten.