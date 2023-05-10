Hung By The Lanyard Until Dead

Illumination tools are better than they’ve ever been, and the future looks even brighter — sorry, couldn’t resist. Having been present for the transition from the Eveready plastic light to the high tech lights of today, it’s interesting to see the changes in equipment and techniques. Since I teach low-light techniques almost daily, I’ve seen some odd quirks over the years. If you don’t use a light often, you might pay attention now.

Many lights sold today include a lanyard. Lanyards are historically used on everything from whistles and keys to handguns. Old beat cops used the lanyard on their ever-present nightsticks, and often entertained with magic-like spins and twirls. Most consider the lanyard an asset, and if used correctly it probably is. But without an awareness of what it is, how it should be set up, and potential problems needing to be considered — it can also get you dead.

Typically the flashlight lanyard of today is about 30″ of parachute cord, folded in half with an adjustable plastic keeper. Often there’s a snap hook attaching the lanyard to the light.