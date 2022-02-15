Improve Your Defensive Skills

Plate Rack Drills

It’s easy to apply marksmanship fundamentals such as front sight focus on a piece of paper or cardboard. Not so much on a target that reacts to the shot. The Necco wafer shattered or balloon broken by a plinker’s .22 slug, the ringing steel or knockdown Pepper Poppers of Steel Challenge and USPSA competition or blowing a bowling pin off a table all involve reaction targets. The animal in the game field, and particularly the homicidal human trying to kill us, is the ultimate reaction target. Our subconscious will be screaming, “Front sight? Hell, we gotta see if that thing we’re shooting at falls over!” We need to condition ourselves to focus on the task to achieve the goal. I’ve found the most useful, versatile and time-effective reaction target is the Plate Rack.

The rack of six 8″-diameter steel disks was created by Ray Chapman for the first Bianchi Cup. The Bianchi Plates were pass/fail: You had six shots only for six plates, no mulligans, and you started with handgun holstered (no concealment required) and hands shoulder high. At 10 yards at the Bianchi Cup, your time allowed is 6 seconds, 7 seconds at 15 yards, 8 seconds at 20 paces and 9 seconds from 25 yards. You have 10 points possible per shot, which means every plate not knocked down with one shot sucks 10 victory-killing points away from your score.

You shoot from low ready and will need an electronic timer. For purposes of this article, I looked up my plate scores at my last GSSF match, earning plate scores of 14.86 (average 3.715 seconds for six plates) on the first and 18.49 (4.623 seconds) on the second, which showed me I needed to work on consistency. I took the same G26 to my own Action Target plate rack at the same distance for this article, and ran 17.22 seconds (average 4.305 seconds), which told me I needed to work on consistency. I checked the time of overall match winner Andrea Boone, the young Supergirl of GSSF. In the GLOCK Girls event, she had nailed four sets of plates in 10.14 seconds, an average of 2.535 seconds. This told me I needed to learn to “shoot like a girl.”

Goal: Teach ourselves “One shot, one hit, move on smoothly and quickly,” and “Once the target is identified, focus on the front sight.”