IWI Jericho Enhanced
This week, Nic Lenze does a full review of the IWI Jericho Enhanced, a double-action/single-action pistol in 9mm.
If you were shooting in the 90s, you’re probably familiar with the Jericho 941. It was the all-steel predecessor to the Jericho Enhanced. The enhanced version looks very similar but made a few very important changes.
Immediately apparent is the change to the frame of the pistol. The Enhanced is made of polymer, weighs about 27 ounces, and has a simpler shape to its grip. The backstraps are interchangeable, and the Enhanced has forward slide serrations and texturing on the front of the trigger guard. The magazines are made by Mec Gar and hold 17 rounds. It’s a double-action/single-action pistol and uses a 4.4” cold hammer-forged barrel.
As with the ladies, accuracy comes first. We set up at 15 yards and put together a few groups using Freedom Munitions 124gr 9mm hollow points. A big thank you to Freedom Munitions for providing the ammunition for this review.
Now, these groups were done in the spirit of the gun, not for maximized accuracy. The first pull was double action, and the following shots were in single action. This might not be proper, but I thought it was a way to make groups more interesting and to show how the gun would perform when used as intended.
The manual safety allows you to carry the Jericho as you would a single-action-only gun — that’s cocked and locked; hammer back with the safety on. If this is how you choose to carry it, all of your shots would be in single action. This is easy stuff for all of you veteran shooters out there, but we’re still gaining new shooters every day.
I followed up accuracy testing with a simple course of fire. I repeated it eight times with the goal of getting faster. I really wanted to see how easy the DA/SA trigger was to master. I don’t have a ton of time behind these kinds of guns, but I’m really starting to enjoy it. I especially like it as a safe option for concealed carry.
The Jericho Enhanced is a really fun pistol. I wanted to be mad about the three dot sights, but the low bore axis does help with follow-up shots, and it became a non-issue.
The 17-round magazines give you plenty of chances to succeed. Front serrations are always welcome, so I like that addition. The grip is comfortable, and the texture seems to work just fine.
The MSRP is $559, which puts it right around its striker-fired competition. But within the DA/SA world, it’s a steal. Check out the full specs at iwi.us
Gear List
• Eye Protection: Delta from Gatorz Eyewear, gatorz.com
• Hearing Protection: Axil TRACKR Electronic Earmuffs, goaxil.com
• Ammunition: Freedom Munitions 124gr 9mm Hollow Points, freedommunitions.com
• Light: Streamlight TLR-1 HL, streamlight.com
• Watch: 5.11 Tactical Outpost Chrono, 511tactical.com
• Range: Modtac Training Group, modtac.us
FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.