IWI Jericho Enhanced

As with the ladies, accuracy comes first. We set up at 15 yards and put together a few groups using Freedom Munitions 124gr 9mm hollow points. A big thank you to Freedom Munitions for providing the ammunition for this review.

Now, these groups were done in the spirit of the gun, not for maximized accuracy. The first pull was double action, and the following shots were in single action. This might not be proper, but I thought it was a way to make groups more interesting and to show how the gun would perform when used as intended.

The manual safety allows you to carry the Jericho as you would a single-action-only gun — that’s cocked and locked; hammer back with the safety on. If this is how you choose to carry it, all of your shots would be in single action. This is easy stuff for all of you veteran shooters out there, but we’re still gaining new shooters every day.