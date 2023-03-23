This past Sunday, noted big bore enthusiast and gunsmith extraordinaire John Linebaugh passed away while doing what he loved most, working one of his machines and building big bore single action revolvers.

Linebaugh was a true pioneer in the big bore game by living, breathing and believing in Sir Samuel Baker’s theory, “Bullet diameter and weight are constant. Velocity is the only diminishing characteristic.” This statement is the heart and soul of big bore enthusiasts. Large-diameter, heavy bullets, at moderate velocity, drive deeper and straighter, creating large wound channels. Linebaugh believed in chambering a gun with cartridges having these characteristics in compact, packable handguns. And that is exactly what he strived for and accomplished with his guns.

Naturally, we’re talking about the cartridges he designed, bearing his name — the .500 and .475 Linebaugh cartridges. But he also had a fondness for .45 Colts and .38-40s.

Linebaugh was a student of Elmer Keith, picking up where the master left off, with his cartridge and gun designs, and also that of famed hunter John “Pondoro” Taylor, also a fan of large, heavy bullets, at moderate velocity, for large, dangerous game. He has been described by many as being humble, always generous with his knowledge, and sharing how he built his revolvers while giving advice and encouragement freely. He relished these exchanges at the many seminars he held.