Keep Your Eye on the Sights

Tight Is Right!
Paul and I dearly love the Model 57 with its decisive stopping power, often stunning accuracy (my 4-inch specimen stoked with handloads can be used to roll a tin can around at 25 yards and beyond all day long) and their beautiful classic lines.
His is a first-run model with the recessed chambers and pinned barrel, while mine doesn’t have the recesses or a barrel pin. But what the heck, it’s a .41 Magnum and that’s enough. The N-frame S&W with its hammer-mounted firing pin, no internal lock, 4- or 6-inch barrel and ramp front sight with red insert is simply awesome.
The downside of some of these early guns, and nowhere near all of them, is that they sometimes have this problem of the sight screw backing out. I saw one at a gun show with that affliction, and another time a guy was shooting one on a range next to me and it popped out. You cannot find that tiny screw in the gravel.
For the record, the screws on my S&W handguns have never loosened like this, and a tiny application of blue Loctite will normally prevent it from happening.