I live with a gun writer. Worse yet, I live with a gun writer who’s an engineer. It’s painful. Most people live in a house. I live in a lab with half a dozen experiments going on and at least half of them involve guns. At the moment, one my spouse’s “experiments” is occupying a table in the kitchen. I’m afraid to ask what it is. All I know is it probably eats money faster than I can make it and it will be months before it will leave the kitchen.

Most houses have a “man-cave” somewhere — either a Garage-Ma-Hal or a den in the basement — someplace hubby can hang out with his buddies; drink beer; watch football and display tacky trophies not allowed elsewhere in the house. We don’t have a Garage-Ma-Hall. We don’t even have a garage. My Ford Tremor shivers outside in the cold coated with ice and snow; while enough tools to start a hardware store occupy what could be a garage. We don’t have a cozy den in the basement either. We have a photography studio which is a jungle of guns, camera equipment and assorted props including that silly rat, Dodger, who likes to photo-bomb. My spouse doesn’t drink beer or watch TV or collect tacky trophies. There’s something genetically wrong with him.

Living with a gun writer is like living with a small child or a puppy or both. They’re needy, high maintenance and leave a trail of stuff wherever they go. About the time I think I have five minutes to relax in my recliner with a beverage or play my piano — I’m being summoned. It will sound something like this: “Hey, can you come look at this photo I just took?” or “Please proofread this before I send it off…” or “What do you think of this grip?” or “Can you come downstairs and take a look at my photo set up?” Or my favorite — “Can you come out to the garage and take a photo while I drill this hole?” Seriously — it’s cold out here with only Birkis on my feet!)