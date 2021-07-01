Rock Bustin’

I like bangin’ steel as much as anyone, but admit rock bustin’ is my favorite shooting activity, especially long-range rock bustin’. The WC small rifle silhouette range has the best backstop of any range I’ve seen, being the base of a large mountain. This natural berm is also target rich, with thousands of sedimentary rocks, of all shapes and sizes. When struck with lead, the shooter is rewarded with a cloud of white powder smoke, as the rock vaporizes. Sounds fun, right?

Using Laser Range Finders measures distances from a couple hundred yards to 600 and 700 yards, depending on where you’re standing and the angle of your shot. Either way, it surely breaks up the monotony of a typical day at the range by being able to shoot so far and track where your bullets hit.

By using Elmer Keith’s tried-and-true method of holding up a little front sight while perching your target on top of the front sight, maintaining this sight picture while pressing your trigger, you’ll be amazed at how easy, or close you’ll come to your target.