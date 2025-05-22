Madbo’s Unique Gifts from the Heart

Smoked Meats

Madbo was a proud Texan, as most are. During his scouring at gun shows, he got to know a lot of vendors. One of these vendors sold smoked summer sausage and beef jerky. Imagine my surprise when one Christmas I received a large, and I mean large, box full of smoked goodness. That box lasted half the year with snacks of sausage and jerky for me.

Another year, he sent an even bigger box full of various tortilla chips, salsas, hot sauces, beans, relishes, and any other Texan condiment you could think of. Madbo just wanted to share some Texan treats for his “Yankee” buddy, even though Maryland is the first state south of the Mason-Dixon line. To Madbo, it was too far north to his liking.

Madbo knew I loved hot, spicy food. One year in Raton, NM, where we met up every year, there was a vendor parked alongside the road selling spices. Madbo bought large bags of green and red chile powders, dried red pepper flakes, and pinon nuts for me. I still have some of the red chile powder from over 10 years ago, and recently used the last of the dried red pepper flakes. It will be a sad day when the last of the red chile powder is gone.

Another year, he sent a thermometer shaped like a rifle cartridge with a note written on the back. Once, he saw me looking at a turquoise Texas bolo tie at a gift shop and snuck back and bought it for me without my knowing it. I still wear it every year in Raton in honor of Madbo. The signed bolo tie box is still on my dresser from many years ago.

He sent me an autographed hunting book written by Bill Jordan. Yup, ol’ Madbo was a caring and generous soul. And not just with me. He was just as generous with several other friends. If someone were to ask who their three best friends were, Madbo would be the most mentioned name.