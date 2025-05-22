Madbo’s Unique Gifts from the Heart
A common and distasteful theme of growing older is the passing of friends. Live long enough, and the inevitable eventually happens. One such friend to me, and many others, was Mike “Madbo” Hutyra. The nickname “Madbo” was short for The Mad Bohemian, in reference to his proud Czech heritage.
To say Madbo was a character would be a gross understatement. He was all consumed by guns, vintage sixguns in particular, especially if they were Ruger, Colt or S&Ws. He also collected semi-autos — mostly anything designed by John Browning.
Gun Shark
Madbo was a walking encyclopedia on anything gun-related. He was the Cadillac Jack of the gun world, buying priceless guns from people who didn’t know what they had. Sure, we all get lucky once or twice in our lifetime, but Madbo had the knack for doing so on a regular basis. I think he spent every dime he made on his gun collection and accompanying paraphernalia. His plan was to buy them now, enjoy them, then sell them down the road for retirement money when needed, as they increased in value.
But sometimes, the best-laid plans never come to fruition. Madbo died a few years ago from injuries sustained in an automobile wreck. His guns were auctioned off, and his family reaped his rewards. I consider myself fortunate to have “won” a few of his guns at auction to remember him by, and later, purchase another from Bobby Tyler, which he won on the same auction.
But the real meat and potatoes of this story is to talk about the wonderful, unique gifts Madbo gave me over the years.
Smoked Meats
Madbo was a proud Texan, as most are. During his scouring at gun shows, he got to know a lot of vendors. One of these vendors sold smoked summer sausage and beef jerky. Imagine my surprise when one Christmas I received a large, and I mean large, box full of smoked goodness. That box lasted half the year with snacks of sausage and jerky for me.
Another year, he sent an even bigger box full of various tortilla chips, salsas, hot sauces, beans, relishes, and any other Texan condiment you could think of. Madbo just wanted to share some Texan treats for his “Yankee” buddy, even though Maryland is the first state south of the Mason-Dixon line. To Madbo, it was too far north to his liking.
Madbo knew I loved hot, spicy food. One year in Raton, NM, where we met up every year, there was a vendor parked alongside the road selling spices. Madbo bought large bags of green and red chile powders, dried red pepper flakes, and pinon nuts for me. I still have some of the red chile powder from over 10 years ago, and recently used the last of the dried red pepper flakes. It will be a sad day when the last of the red chile powder is gone.
Another year, he sent a thermometer shaped like a rifle cartridge with a note written on the back. Once, he saw me looking at a turquoise Texas bolo tie at a gift shop and snuck back and bought it for me without my knowing it. I still wear it every year in Raton in honor of Madbo. The signed bolo tie box is still on my dresser from many years ago.
He sent me an autographed hunting book written by Bill Jordan. Yup, ol’ Madbo was a caring and generous soul. And not just with me. He was just as generous with several other friends. If someone were to ask who their three best friends were, Madbo would be the most mentioned name.
Ol’ Bill
Speaking of Bill Jordan, Madbo managed to get his hands on Bill Jordan’s American Handgunner of the Year Award and hauled “Bill” as he called him, to Raton every year. Old Madbo was a hoot and a half.
Dobe Grant
I called Madbo my real-life Dobe Grant, Skeeter Skelton’s fictional character, mentor and close friend. Like most of us, Madbo was a throwback, being born 150 years too late, loving the time and spirit of the Old West, with sixguns ruling the roost. Years ago, through the wonders of the Internet and a couple of gun forums, I noticed a colorful collector who caught my eye. Several years later, I finally got to meet this character in person, and he didn’t disappoint.
Madbo was a master of ransacking the Internet for old guns brandishing names like Colt, Winchester, S&W and Ruger, to name a few. Throw the name “King Custom Conversion” in front of those makes, and you’ll see a true “pro” in action. He’s a collector of old leather, too (holsters, tools, carvings, signs, etc.) and always seems to find himself in the middle of a bid, bargain or negotiation.
Madbo told me many guns are not described accurately in their listings. This was one of the ways he got his bargains. The Heavy Duty I won at his auction was a prime example. It had a “King Custom” cockeyed hammer, and the front sight was re-shaped and serrated. Some nice “extras” that would have raised the price if the auctioneer knew.
But I’ll give Madbo credit; he had the discipline of setting limits and stopped bidding when his set limit was reached. It made all his blued steel more valuable that way. Plus, he shot and enjoyed his treasure trove of triple-locks, Flat Tops and Target Models, as they appreciated in value. He had a true working 401K that was fun!
Memories
While the gifts were nice, and I cherish them, it’s the memories that mean the most. I sure miss old Madbo. Every now and then, you could make the usually reserved Madbo belly laugh uncontrollably. These were the things I miss most from my good amigo and pard. Those who knew Madbo personally were certainly blessed, and those who didn’t, I’m doing my best to introduce you to a true sixgunner that was worth knowing.