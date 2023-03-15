Making A TactiCool Colt Gold Cup

Points On A Curve

The arched mainspring housing on Colt 1911s has been around since WWII. They were initially made with a cross-checkered diamond pattern or with vertical serrations. Finding a checkered arched mainspring housing was hard but finding one with sharp points was impossible. Because the arch is a compound curve, it’s almost impossible to hand checker. On the parts market were cast pieces, but casting does not produce sharp edges or points. So, like many pistolsmiths, I had to “chase” all the checked lines with a single-point file. That took about an hour.

Now with multi-axis CNC (computerized numerical control) machines, Evolution Gun Works has tackled the issue with a new 25 LPI arched housing in either blue or stainless. The points are perfect. As with most things produced with CNC, the lines, slots and pinhole locations are spot on. A huge time saver and an excellent option for the 1911 crowd.