At their original introduction, and even into the 1970s and 80s, the semi automatic handgun was chastised as a dysfunctional, temperamental, damn ornery piece of steel. If you were fortunate enough to own a pistol that worked reliably, it was looked at and longed after by others as a tool just short of mechanical magic paralleling a modern day light saber.

Today semi-automatic pistols in the hands of competent shooters function correctly the majority of the time. If stoppages occur in the cycle of operation most of these failures can be traced back to one or more issues — all controlled by the owner/operator — with the biggest demon probably being junk magazines. In my experience, tied for first place with junk magazines would be failure on the part of the shooter to hold the pistol correctly. These two issues are often followed by faulty ammunition and dirt that are both high on the list of causes for pistol stoppages.