Meprolight Solution
Designed to replace factory pistol iron sights, new Meprolight self-illuminated night sights feature TRU-DOT technology, proven to increase shooter efficiency by 85%.
Available in three front/rear sight color combinations, including green/green, yellow/green and orange/green, the 3-dot sights require no transition from day to night use and appear identical in appearance under any light condition, perfect for home and self-defense, as well as the underlit range.
In addition, the rear sight is adjustable for both windage and elevation with the simple turn of a screw, allowing for a gun’s point of impact to coincide with the point of aim at greater distances. These types of sights are typically only seen on competition guns, so adding adjustable sights to a carry or home-defense gun provides shooters further personalization than comes standard.