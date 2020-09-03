The mantra for accurate shooting is front sight … press. The front sight and the muzzle below it dictate direction while the rear sight provides windage and elevation with proper sight alignment. Bottom line: You need to use the sights to hit a target.

However, this can be difficult in low- or no-light conditions when even the sights can’t be seen clearly, if at all. The solution to this is night sights designed to stay illuminated in dim light and total darkness. Meprolight has the answer with new adjustable self-illuminated night sights.