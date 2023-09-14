Meshach Browning: Maryland’s Mountain Man

History

Born in 1791, Browning hunted with a black powder rifle, shooting patched roundballs while always accompanied by his loyal dog, Gunner. His feats are legendary in the game-rich mountains he hunted, and his love and appreciation for the area are evident in his writing.

Browning states, “My mind cannot imagine a more beautiful sight than could be obtained from the highest grounds of the Hoop-Pole Ridge, which commanded a view of the valley between that and the great Back-Bone … It was a grand sight to watch the tall grass, rolling in beautiful waves with every breeze which passed over its smooth surface, as well as the herds of deer skipping and playing with each other. It was not a strange thing to see a great lubberly-looking bear forcing his way through the grass, when every deer which got a sight or scent of him would bound off, with tail erect, toward the nearest thicket.”

Browning penned these words for his book, describing much of the area that would become Deep Creek Lake, a popular summer resort area today. As one the earliest settlers of Western Maryland, he’s considered the most prolific hunter of the day, killing over 2,000 deer, 500 bears, and numerous panthers, wolves and rattlesnakes in his role as a market hunter. He’d sell his meat as far away as Baltimore.

When faced with multiple deer or bears, Browning popped his lead round balls in his mouth and gave chase, so reloading his muzzleloader was faster. He was innovative, bending his muzzleloader barrel between two trees to make his rifle shoot to sights. It was not uncommon for Meshach to crawl into occupied bear dens during hibernation with nothing but a knife and successfully take them. In another feat, he wrestled a wounded deer in the mighty Youghiogheny River with his bare hands.

Writing his book by candlelight, using a turkey quill pen, he described his hunts in detail, as well as providing a glimpse of what it was like living a pioneer life in western Maryland during the early 1800s. His hunts would last for weeks at a time, on foot, traveling in excess of 20 miles a day. Most nights, he slept in the open, exposed to the elements, sometimes waking with his hair frozen to the ground or tree he slept against. He was indeed a tough man.

Browning’s hunting grounds ranged countywide — from the Youghiogheny River to Meadow Mountain, where it is easy to imagine the bear dens he describes along the trails of today’s State Park.

When Browning wasn’t hunting, he was growing corn, hay and other crops to support his family. He speaks of eating sweet, fresh churned butter, venison and bear meat and drinking cool, fresh milk with freshly baked bread. To combat his sweet tooth, he’d follow bees back to their hive, making a beeline to it to collect the honey. Hard work was rewarded with good food.