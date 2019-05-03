First of all, this isn’t my fault. Editorial Director and fellow conspirator here, Mike Humphries, sent me a photo of a tiny NAA revolver in a pocket holster, along with a teeny knife and light with a note, “Check-out my micro-carry rig.” I detected a certain amount of gloat in his tone — so it got me to thinking. I thought it was a fun idea — and even a little cool — but wouldn’t admit it to him. Time to fight back, though.



Does any of it even make any sense? And if not, should that stop me? Might it still lead to an interesting set of ideas or a conclusion I might not otherwise have arrived at? Who cares — let’s do it anyway.



Nosing around, I discovered there’s a big community of people who share photos of what’s called their “Pocket Dump.” That’s a photo of a set of goodies they carry with them as part and parcel of their Every Day Carry gear load. Google it and you’ll find thousands of pictures loaded with some pretty amazing ideas. The experience made me think maybe Mike was onto something. I know, I know … I was surprised too.



To keep it simple, I invented four categories. We’ll call ’em “Micro, Mini, Medium and Mondo” — the last is a sort of no-holds barred division, including .50 AE Desert Eagles if you like.