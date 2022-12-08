Mindset Matters: The Key To Finding Your Zen While Shooting

It's All In Your Head

Mr. Bolgiano was my junior high physical education teacher. Back then, during the Paleolithic Period, gym was separated by sex, there being only males and females. You were required to dress in issued gym shorts, a T-shirt and jock strap. During roll call, you responded “Here, dressed and marked” after your name was called, followed by the snapping of your jock strap. Marked meant your issued T-shirt had your name written on it with a laundry marker. The snap? Proof that you had on your emotional support unit.

Every class started with a half-mile run, followed by pull ups, monkey bars and dips on the parallel bars. Then, the class did whatever activity was scheduled by Mr. “B.” During basketball, Mr. “B” went over free throws. He explained a study was done years ago involving free throws. A group of men were tested on how many free throws they could make for 20 attempts. Scores were recorded and the men were randomly split into three different groups.

The first group practiced free throws daily. The second did nothing. The third group visually practiced every day, by mentally picturing themselves making basket after basket without ever touching a ball. They did this for a month and all groups were re-tested. The ones who did nothing showed no improvement. The ones who practiced daily improved. The interesting thing was the group who only mentally practiced improved just as much as those who actually practiced.

Mr. “B” called it Positive Mental Attitude, explaining it would carry you through any task at hand in life. Just visualizing a positive outcome and things naturally turn out for the better.

Pretty heady stuff coming from a middle-aged muscleman to a bunch of seventh graders during the 70s. But the lesson stuck, with me anyway, and I’ve always used it.