Mossberg's New 9mm MC1SC

Packing Tactics

I’d heard good things about Blackhawk!’s holster line so I checked out the company’s website and discovered the ambidextrous TecGrip Pocket Holster. I selected the #3 variant and put in my order. Priced at $18.95, it’s almost an impulse purchase.



The holster is a coyote tan color, having a “tacky” outer surface while the smooth, velvety interior protects the gun. It also easily releases it when drawn. The holster features high-density closed-cell foam, allowing it to bend and easily conform to your pocket and body. If you like to run skinny jeans you should stop reading now. If you wear “tactical pants” with big pockets or even straight cut jeans with generous (and stretchy) pockets, this holster and the Mossberg will work for pocket carry.



I’ve recently been playing with some Ammo Armor mag protectors and discovered they’re great for carrying a spare mag or two in a pocket, protected from dirt and dings. They’re also not expensive at $9.95 apiece. I figured out I could pull a mag in an Ammo Armor from my pocket and tuck it under my strong-arm against my body to peel the mag loose.



As the Mossberg was simply too new for Ammo Armor to cover yet, I took a gamble and tried the one designed for the GLOCK 43 9mm mag. I was happy to learn the clear polymer Mossberg mags would fit. With this setup, I had the means to pack the 6+1 Mossberg and two spare 7-round mags in my front pockets, carrying it all very discreetly. I’ve also been told the company is currently developing models specifically designed for the Mossberg pistol.