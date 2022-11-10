Nature's Booster Shot

Firestorm

Besides escaping through our field adventures, fire also provides magical traits. Don’t believe me? Build yourself a fire on a cool evening and wait for the people to arrive. Drawn like moths to a back porch light, they’ll come. If it was solace you were seeking, you screwed up, fires are made for sharing.

When man first discovered fire, it changed our whole way of life. Besides providing heat, it cooked our meat, making it more palatable. With warm bodies and full bellies, a funny thing happened. Everyone still congregated around the fire. Staring into its dancing flames is mesmerizing, putting us at ease. From watching the fire grow from first spark to watching the last coals glow, eventually burning themselves out, we watch, fascinated.

Thinking back, we can all recall great fires in our life. It might be from as far away as summer camp and making your first s’more. Or seeing the face of the red-haired girl with braces illuminated in the flames making her look different in a way you never noticed before. Maybe your memorable fire happened a few years back after spending all of opening day in the bitter cold, the wind cutting through your clothes, making your teeth chatter. You were so stiff you barely made the walk back to camp, but you eventually did. The fires warmth brought life back to your extremities as you thawed.

Those are the types of fires we remember most, the ones providing us heat to sustain life. It feels good not only by warming us but making us feel alive again. Everyone should experience being truly cold so they can appreciate heat even more.