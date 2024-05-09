“Oddballs” For the .500 Linebaugh

Drill Baby Drill

Most of my family are dairy farmers in Pennsylvania. I guess I have some of their farmer traits, in that I won’t throw anything away. It drives my wife nuts, but you never know when something could come in handy. This is a case in point.

I had a Lee 476 325-grain mold with a gas-checked radiused flat-nose design. I wanted to polish out the gas check shank, effectively making it a plain base mold. Long story short … I screwed it up. But I hung onto the mold, figuring I could do something with it one day, and boy, am I glad I did.

Enter Special Projects Editor Roy Huntington. Roy previously made a cutter and some molds for me using a set of Lee blank mold blocks. I miscalculated the length and the bullets dropped at 520 grains. I could use these in my .500 Jeffery rifle for light practice rounds or heavy .500 Linebaugh loads — very heavy Linebaugh loads.

By using the old 325 476 RFN GC mold I molested, Roy used the same cutter and cleaned out the cavities by running the cutter through the cavities. It worked beautifully. Bullets drop out at 380 grains, which is more of what I wanted. You may notice there’s no crimp groove in these cast slugs. Making a cutter of this style is easier without crimp or lube grooves.

Since I powder coat my cast bullets, lube grooves are unnecessary. You can crimp a lead bullet anywhere because when you crimp, you are effectively making a crimp groove in the bullet. My loads for these bullets are as follows:

• 10 grains of 231 WLPP — 835 fps

• 14 grains of Unique WLPP — 1,000+ fps

• 30 Grains of H110 CCI 350 — 1210 fps

These loads shot as good as the Lee 450-grain bullets. That is, in the 1.5-2.0” range for five shots at 25 yards. Extraction was easy on all fired brass, and the barrel did not lead.