Old Reliable

Sometime ago, while chatting with an old gunwriter pal, we began discussing home-defense options. We simultaneously agreed one isn’t under-gunned or even disadvantaged to opt for a shotgun or perhaps a lever-action rifle over a modern semi-auto when it comes to home defense.

My pal has at least one pump shotgun and a levergun, and I’m similarly equipped. In my case, the smoothbore is a Mossberg 500 purchased decades ago and put together by a friend of mine who worked for Mossberg at the time. It was a package gun of sorts; an 18 ½-inch tapered cylinder bore barrel with a simple bead front sight and a 20-inch vent rib tube with interchangeable chokes, and I’ll confess right away to having taken it on a couple of muzzle loader hunts for bumping off a grouse or rabbit for the stewpot when I wasn’t sneaking through the timber with a .50-caliber Thompson/Center Hawken, looking for the world’s dumbest elk. At some point, I installed a fiber optic front sight, which works wonders in the heavy brush one finds in the Pacific Northwest.

In addition to the two barrel choices, I specified the gun to be fitted with what is called a “Speed-Feed” buttstock, featuring two spring-loaded slots into which two spare shells may be inserted on either side, one upper and one lower, providing four extra shells quickly at hand. I load both slugs and buckshot shells into these slots.