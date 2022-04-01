Old West Advice…Lessons Learned From Wyatt Earp

Here’s a list of his more pertinent quotes followed by a brief explanation.

1. “No wise man ever took a handgun to a gunfight.”

Earp obviously knew the advantage of weapon superiority. If you know your opponent is armed with a handgun, bring a shotgun, or rifle. Give yourself every advantage possible. You don’t want to fight fair. You fight to win. Something to think about for home defense.

2. “The most important lesson I ever learned was the winner of a gunplay usually was the one who took his time. The second was if I hoped to live on the frontier, I would shun flashy trick-shooting, grandstand play, as I would poison. In all my life as a frontier peace officer, I did not know a really proficient gunfighter who had anything but contempt for the gun fanner, or man who literally shot from the hip.”

The saying slow is smooth, smooth is fast applies here. Also, a fast miss never neutralized anyone. Guns have sights on them for a reason. Use them! Pick up your front sight during combat shooting. As Gunsite, famous fighting school preaches, “front sight, press” is the key to winning armed confrontations.

3. “Fast is Fine, But Accuracy is Everything…”

Again, a fast miss never helped anyone. Take the time to use your front sight for making solid hits. The spray and pray mentality is useless with today’s high-capacity semi-autos.

4. “The most important lesson I learned was the winner of a gunplay usually was the one who took his time.”

This is related to #3. Take your time, but do it quickly, ensuring a smooth draw. Pick your front sight up and press your trigger smoothly, not jerking your shot, missing your adversary.

5. “Shooting at a man who is returning the compliment means going into action with the greatest speed of which a man’s muscles are capable, but mentally unflustered by an urge to hurry, or the need for complicated nervous and muscular actions which trick shooting involves.”