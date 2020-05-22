Translates To Hefty Revenue
While the economy has been in the dumpster thanks to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of money was flowing into federal coffers last year, before the panic buying.
NSSF reported Firearms and Ammunition Excise Tax (FAET) collections for the 2019 Fourth Quarter (Oct.-Dec.) were rather impressive. Tax collections for just the sale of pistols and revolvers reached $53,624,107.74, and another $50,323,429.32 for long guns (rifles and shotguns). The take for ammunition sales was $53,243,588.43, bring the grand total to $157,191,125.49. That’s up 6.6% over the same period of 2018.
This is all part of the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration program — also known as the Pittman-Robertson fund — started back in 1937. This dedicated fund supports state wildlife conservation programs, and P-R funding has provided more than $13 billion to state agencies over the last several decades.
As NSSF noted, “Collectively, purchasers of firearms and ammunition and hunters are the single-largest source of wildlife conservation funding.” Wave that in some anti-hunter’s face, and while you’re at it, remind anti-gunners that firearms and ammunition sales are a significant part of the U.S. economy, and thanks to the Second Amendment, they’re not gong away. The estimated sales total for the final three months of 2019 was an impressive $1,477,759,420.04.
http://www2.nssf.org