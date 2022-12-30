Order In The Courts

Just before the holidays, a pair of judges — one a state circuit court judge in eastern Oregon’s Harney County and the other a federal judge with the U.S. District Court in San Diego — handed the gun prohibition crowd a pair of setbacks and anti-gunners didn’t like it.

So far, so good.

As noted by Insider earlier, Oregon appears tied up on knots of its own making. Four federal lawsuits and one state case are all challenging the constitutionality of Measure 114, the now-infamous initiative passed barely by Beaver State ‘Leave It To The Beaver State’ voters in November. It requires gun safety training and a permit from police before you can purchase a firearm, and it bans so-called “large capacity magazines” capable of holding more than 10 rounds.

While a federal judge in Portland ruled against one of the four lawsuits in her court, essentially allowing the measure to take effect, Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio in the city of Burns derailed things by issuing a temporary restraining order against the permit requirement, and preliminary injunction against enforcement of the magazine ban pending a full court trial.

This was no small development in a case which has brought together every heavy-hitting gun rights organization on the landscape — the Second Amendment Foundation, National Shooting Sports Foundation, Gun Owners of America, Firearms Policy Coalition and, because the NSSF lawsuit involves the Oregon Sport Shooting Association, the National Rifle Association, of which OSSA is an affiliate. Now, by default, this also puts the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms “sort of” on the playing field, or at least warming up on the bench, because SAF is its sister organization and OSSA just happens to also be one of its state affiliates.

As Kevin Starrett at the Oregon Firearms Federation — which filed the first federal lawsuit in Portland — noted, this is the first time he can remember when all of the major gun groups came together against an issue, at least in his state. He predicted that at some point, and this could take a while as this legal battle unfolds, all of the federal lawsuits could be consolidated. The fight in Harney County is another matter, and so far, it’s the one that showed some promise early on.