Pistolsmithing: Revolver Machinations

Short But Sweet

Ashort-barreled revolver can be just the right thing. But some revolvers are not necessarily made to the length a shooter might consider sweet for his needs. Cutting a barrel can seem easy — just hack off a few inches. Not so fast. There is a lot going on at the business end of that barrel. There is the crown, which must be perfectly concentric to the bore, the recessed chamfer or bevel to prevent crown damage and the front sight block.

To do the proper job, the barrel must be removed from the frame, this requires full disassembly of the firearm, which will allow the frame to be held in an “action block.” The block allows the barrel to be twisted out from the frame without “stretching” the frame. Letting the frame get twisted out of shape can be fatal to a revolver. I use a Brownells’ action block and wrench to remove the barrel. Most barrels are set in pretty tight or pinned in place.

Cutting off the end of the barrel is the easiest part; it can be done with a hack saw, or in my shop, I use a horizontal band saw. Once the barrel is cut, it must be reprofiled and crowned. That work is done on a lathe, holding an irregularly shaped barrel in the lathe and getting it to spin true takes a bit of time and lots of testing.

Once all that is done, the next phase is a front sight. There are a few choices here. For my project, the client wants an interchangeable front sight similar to the factory S&W DX setup he had. For this, I’ll be using a sight block sold by Hamilton Bowen at Bowen Classic Arms. This base requires milling a precision slot on the top of the barrel and a screw hole drilled and tapped. The base allows for quick interchanging of the front blade from fiber optic to steel to a gold dot or other choices.