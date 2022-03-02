Pistolsmithing: True Gunsmiths Embrace Their Creative Side

A Birth Year Devel Inspiration

Having finished a few long projects, I wanted to try something a bit creative. One of my clients has desired a Devel Gammon — another wild 1911-based creation. That will take a while. But in my research for the Gammon, I came across another 1911 by the creative minds at Devel, a Colt Combat Commander modified for defensive tactics. The pistol was fitted with an S&W 439 rear sight, welded front sight, ambi safety, high-rise beavertail grip safety, etc. It also featured a giant mag release paddle. Devel, owned by the late Charley Kelsey, did a lot of wild innovations to several gun platforms. Some were adopted or co-opted by manufacturers.

I had a 1974 Combat Commander in the safe I was saving for a client — his birth year gun. I thought a great way to use it was for a Devel clone or tribute.

This is where the artsy, creative stuff happens. I wanted this project to look period correct but better. Back in the ’70s and ’80s, there was very little in the way of oversized parts and the welding was primitive. To start, I sourced new parts in keeping with the period look but went with high-quality oversized pieces. The sear, hammer and disconnector are bar stock EDM cut. The barrel is a Kart. The thumb safety and grip safety are reproductions from Evolution Gun Works (EGW). I only had photos to work with, so I guessed a few things.

The checkering is machine cut at 20 lines per inch. The grips I saw on the original were fully checkered but lacked real character. I bought a set of ironwood grips from Jon Aho at High Figure Grips. This was the first set I have purchased from him — they have spectacular grain. I will be modifying them to fit the large mag release paddle. The S&W rear sight was sourced from a used parts dealer. For the unique mag release paddle, I called on Brandan Bunker at Bunker Arms, who has CNC production capabilities. He is making the parts and engraving them — something I cannot do myself.

To add some authenticity to the project, I got a pair of original Devel magazines from internet friends. Fitting everything was not too difficult from a gunsmithing angle. I spent much time closing all the gaps in the slide to frame fit the ejector and extractor gaps as viewed from the rear. The color photos showed the finish as parkerized, but I think I’ll go with a matte Ionbond finish for more durability.

I had a lot of fun making it; I hope he likes it.

For more info: HighFigureGrips.com, EGWGuns.com, BunkerArms.com, Brownells.com, GunPartsCorp.com, HarrisonCustom.com

