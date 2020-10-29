Mini RMR …

“The RMR is too good to change,” Trijicon’s Logan Killam assured us. “We simply tweaked it to better fit the profile of concealable autoloaders. Importantly, as it has a unique footprint, we’ll offer a full suite of adapter plates so you can install it easily on any handgun without gunsmithing.”

Josh Lyall added because Trijicon also makes iron sights, it already has dovetail dimensions for most pistols. “We’re making plates for full-size guns so you can easily switch an RMRcc from your carry pistol to a bigger slide.”

W/E dials on the new RMR differ a bit from those on the original. They’re designed to turn with a cartridge rim but with no palpable or audible clicks to match their 3-minute graduations. In my limited tests, they delivered predictable impact shifts. The dot brightness adjustment has one automatic and eight manual settings, with more than enough range to suit any light conditions. After 16-1/2 hours unattended, the dot self-adjusts to match ambient light to conserve battery.

“The battery is still the common 2032 used in many devices,” said Ryan Wood, also of Trijicon. “It’s good for about four years in an RMR.”

The RMRcc comes with your choice of a 3.25 or 6.5 MOA dot. “The 1 MOA dot available in standard RMRs is for rifles and accounts for just 10% of sales,” Ryan explained. Like 60% of RMR shooters, I prefer a 3.25 MOA dot and chose it when snaring a pistol with the new sight. All sizes originate as an itsy-bitsy LED image getting visibly bigger when bounced to the eye.

The RMRcc is so compact, iron sights can be left in place. At the JL Bar I used a couple of pistols equipped with both. The irons proved no distraction.

Is the sight less durable than its forebear? Hardly! The 7075-T6 aluminum frame meets military standards. At Scott’s direction, we loaded magazines with live cartridges and empty cases alternately, to prompt jams. We cleared failures by striking the sight hard against wooden posts to free the slide. Those posts suffered deep wounds, but no RMRcc showed damage or lost zero.

American-made in Michigan, per Trijicon’s tradition, the RMRcc is priced like the original: $699 MSRP and about $500 in actual commerce.

For more info: Trijicon.com

