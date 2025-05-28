Pull … Squeeze … Press!

Discipline

Roy Jr. knelt so he was at the dog’s level and held out a fist, talking soothingly but letting the dog make the first move. The dog sniffed the fist and seemed to approve, or at least not disapprove. Still talking gently, the youngster patted the dog. “I’ve got a piece of cheese in my shirt pocket, is it okay if I give it to him?”

“His nose has told him all about it already, but sure, offer it to him.”

The dog sniffed the cheese eagerly but didn’t move. “Why won’t he take it, does he dislike me?”

“No. He’s waiting for permission.” The old man waited for a long minute, then snapped his fingers. The dog immediately gobbled it down.

“I wanted your thoughts on handgun shooting, I shouldn’t have gotten sidetracked.”

“We weren’t sidetracked,” the Senior Member said. “I wasn’t watching the dog, I was watching you. You either have good instincts or someone has taught you well. The dog likes you. I trust his judgment. I sometimes make mistakes about people but dogs seldom do.”

Young Roy thought this over. “I don’t see the connection between dogs and pistol shooters.”

“There isn’t any really, except both need discipline. There’s nothing sadder than talent without discipline.”

“Are you saying you beat your dog? Is that what you mean by discipline?”

“I’ve never raised a hand to a dog, and seldom even my voice. By discipline I mean the ability to duplicate a successful performance. I’m too old to waste time with a dumb dog or person. Seeing you with the dog was enough to tell me you’re not dumb. I don’t know if you’ll ever be a good handgun shooter but I know you have the ability.”