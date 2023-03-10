Real Gun Safety

We’ve all read about “gun safety groups” lobbying state legislatures for ever-increasingly restrictive firearms regulations, but then along comes a proposal like they were considering in Kansas as this was written, and suddenly “gun safety” advocates are cool to the idea.

It’s probably because the “gun safety folks” are really gun control zealots, and they don’t like the idea of youngsters being exposed to genuine firearms safety education, especially in the public schools. They might learn guns aren’t terrible.

Senate Bill 116 is a single-page document blessed by simplicity. Anyone in another state looking for a piece of model legislation ought to print this out and forward it to a friendly lawmaker in your state. Here’s what it says:

AN ACT concerning education; relating to firearms; standardizing firearm safety education training programs in school districts.

Be it enacted by the Legislature of the State of Kansas:

Section 1. (a) For the purposes of promoting the safety and protection of students and emphasizing how students should respond when encountering a firearm, the board of education of a school district may provide firearm safety education programs. The state board of education shall establish curriculum guidelines for a standardized firearm safety education program. Such guidelines shall include, but not be limited to, accident prevention and, for students enrolled in:

(1) Kindergarten and grades one through five, shall be based on the Eddie Eagle gun safe program offered by the national rifle association orany successor program;

(2) grades six through eight, shall be based on the Eddie Eagle gun safe program offered by the National Rifle Association or any successor program or the hunter education in our schools program offered by the Kansas department of wildlife and parks or any successor program; and

(3) grades nine through 12, shall be based on the hunter education in our schools program offered by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks or any successor program.(b) If a board of education elects to provide firearm safety education, such instruction shall be in accordance with the guidelines established by the state board of education and shall be offered to ensure that all students are provided the opportunity to take the course.

Section 2. This act shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the statute book

That’s 263 words of real “common sense.” The reaction? According to the Kansas Reflector, opponents offered the predictable arguments. One opponent insisted to a Senate committee the Eddie Eagle program was “absolutely ineffective.” He also offered this: “We know why we’re choosing the NRA’s program. It’s not about gun safety. It’s about promoting the NRA to young kids so when they grow up they say, ‘Oh, Eddie Eagle. I remember him.’ You want to indoctrinate young kids into loyal NRA supporters.”