The Comparison

A rapid-fire string isn’t a competition to see who fires the fastest. It’s an exercise in timing and trigger control. These skills translate well from rifle to pistol, though muscle memory is different. Familiarity with your trigger is key. The gun going off should surprise you and you shouldn’t anticipate the shot, but you need to have an idea of the trigger weight for the best performance.

My service rifle trigger is a 4.5-lb. two stage. When I fire a shot, I take up the first stage and when on target pull through the second. While the gun is recoiling, I let the trigger out until I feel it reset and by the time the sights are back on target, I’m ready for the next. Working the sear is economy of motion. In other words, eliminating pulling through the first stage each shot saves time, which allows you to shoot faster. Whether you’re shooting a rifle or pistol, a single stage or two-stage trigger, there will always be a reset point. Dry-fire is a great way to learn where this point is and how to feel it.