How Fast?
My pistol mentor George Harris puts it simply: “You can shoot only as fast as you can hit.” Speed increases by shooting with economy of motion, which can be achieved through the reset drill. When you fire a shot with a handgun, the muzzle lifts off the target. As the muzzle is lifting off the target, you should release the trigger forward to the point of reset. You should reach the point of reset at approximately the same time the muzzle reaches its peak height. Once the muzzle begins coming down, apply pressure to the trigger, increasing as the muzzle gets closer to the center of the target. You only release the shot when the muzzle is pointing at the target. Ideally, the shot will break within a millisecond or two of the muzzle returning to the original location.