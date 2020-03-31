While revolvers have all but been replaced today by modern polymer handguns, there will always be a part of us that longs for wood grips, a double-action trigger and a big bore barrel. So, what better way to spend our time while quarantined than dusting off our magazine archive, flipping through the yellowed pages and reminiscing on classic revolver ads from brands both still here and long-gone.

The first part of our Retro Revolver Ads series features ads from 1976-77 issues.

Read American Handgunner Classic Issues