Revolver Know How

Diagnosing

I spend my time with S&W revolvers, so that’s the example used here; exact details vary according to manufacturer and design. On an S&W, the extractor rod threads into the extractor and captures the extractor spring, a center pin and spring, and normally a gas ring, which looks like a sleeve. The center pin locks the cylinder at the front of the barrel and in the rear of the window or gate of the frame. Pressing the cylinder latch pushes the center pin forward. The rear of the pin clears the frame, and the cylinder is unlocked to swing open for loading and unloading. The extractor rod assembly must be true and straight with the cylinder and frame for the pistol to function properly.

The extractor assembly is a delicate part of the pistol, and with many revolvers, it’s exposed. (Some pistols have an underlug beneath the barrel to protect the rod when the cylinder is closed.) A bump or drop to the ground, especially with an open cylinder, can bend the rod. The misalignment between the frame, cylinder and front lock increases the pressure required to rotate the cylinder when firing. Normally, unless the bend is severe, you’ll notice this only on two or three of the chambers. A bent rod also makes it difficult to open the cylinder, again, usually on two or three of the chambers.

The rod can also become loose, increasing the length of the assembly. This makes it difficult to open the cylinder on all chambers. Often, the shooter just uses “a bigger hammer,” banging against the cylinder, forcing it free. This will definitely bend the rod and possibly break something else in the process. Regardless of the cause, when firing, if the trigger becomes hard to press or the cylinder requires more force than usual to open, stop shooting.

Obviously, a gunsmith who’s well-versed in revolver affairs can correct the problem. If you’re reading this magazine, chances are you have several revolvers and enjoy maintaining your own weapons. It might be worth acquiring the proper tools and investing some time to perform the work yourself. If not, at least you’ll be well-versed in what’s required. Asking the proper questions can help “audition” gunsmiths for the job.