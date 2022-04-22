Ronnie Wells Grip Frames … Redesigning Sixguns For Form and Function

Custom Grip Frames?

Ronnie Wells of Ronnie Wells Grip Frames knows this better than anyone. He offers machined brass and aluminum grip frames for Ruger single actions and boy does he have a selection to choose from. With over 300 current grip frames, he can size up your hands with a 2- minute phone conversation.

Ronnie states, “hands are like fingerprints, no two are alike. With almost 8 billion people on this planet, why would we expect a limited number of grip frames to properly fit this many hands? Unless you’re lucky, they’re not.” The more recoil a gun has, the more exaggerated this point is driven home.

If you’re experiencing pain while shooting, it’s tough maintaining a consistent grip. This leads to the dreaded flinch, ruining any chance for accuracy.